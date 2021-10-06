Advertisement

Midway alum called up to Cardinals postseason travel squad

Kramer Robertson
Kramer Robertson(Memphis)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway alum Kramer Robertson is headed to the MLB playoffs with the Cardinals.

Robertson is the son of former Baylor women’s basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, who tweeted out a congratulations message on Tuesday night.

Kramer has spent the 2021 season with the Memphis Redbirds, the AAA affiliate of the Cardinals. He was drafted in 2017 out of LSU.

