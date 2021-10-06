National Night Out celebrated in Central Texas in hopes of forming lasting connections with law enforcement and first responders

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco’s community and other communities across the country came together to promote safety on National Night Out.

It’s a night for police, firefighters, EMS, and their community members to come together as one.

“We thank God that we’ve had the police department, not because we have needed them to reprimand anybody or to apprehend anybody, but just to be a part of our celebration,” Royce Montgomery of Waco said.

“I think the more we celebrate with our law enforcement and our council and other people that have the rule over us, I think the better our relationships are going to get.”

On the surface, it’s football and face painting, but the connections made during National Night Out make a difference in more ways than one.

“It’s very important to make these connections to solve problems, when crime happens to make sure we get cooperation from our public, making sure they trust us, to provide us with information,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said.

Chief Victorians say it humanizes our city officials and creating a unified force against crime.

“It’s a blessing because we all need one another,” Montgomery said.

The City of Waco also celebrated safety in our community as Mayor Dillon Meek presented two different proclamations, one in honor of National Night Out and another to express gratitude to the Texas Governor’s Office for allowing a funding opportunity to establish the Waco Texas Anti-Gang Center.

