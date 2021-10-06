Record heat possible this weekend, maybe some relief next week

After a few days of comfortable morning temperatures in September and early October giving us a sense that fall is coming, we can definitively say it’s actually “False Fall” because record high temperatures could be reached this weekend. We will thankfully have some relief from the heat next week, but highs should stay above average through at least the beginning of next week. Temperatures this morning are very comfortable but it’ll likely be the last day with widespread morning lows in the 50s until maybe the end of next week. High temperatures today should warm into the upper 80s with a few low 90s under abundant sunshine. Thursday’s morning temperatures may dip into the upper 50s for some but should mostly be in the low 60s. The warmer morning leads to a warmer afternoon and highs should reach the low 90s nearly everywhere.

High temperatures will continue to warm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’re forecasting a high of 93° Friday and Saturday before reaching 94° Sunday. Saturday’s record high of 94° will be challenged and the record high of 96° Sunday is in play too. Sunday’s small boost in temperatures is thanks to the approach of a cold front late Sunday into Monday. The early week cold front will bring a 30% chance of rain late Sunday into early Monday and we’ll be keeping an eye on the low potential of a few isolated stronger storms as the front moves in. The early-week front doesn’t bring us much of a change in the weather since highs will stay in the upper 80s Monday and potentially break into the 90s again Tuesday. A second cold front will be on approach next week but it may take it’s sweet time to move through keeping rain chances around through the end of the week. The parent storm system for the mid/late-week front should move toward the Great Lakes helping to slow the front’s progress down and helping to keep the cooler and drier air away for a few days. If the system were to move closer to our area, expect a more notable temperature drop late-week with potentially better rain chances with the faster arriving front.

