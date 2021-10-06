Shane & Shane concert in Waco to benefit The Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three-time Dove Award winners Shane & Shane are coming to town for a special concert in which all proceeds benefit The Shepherd’s Heart, a mobile food pantry feeding thousands of local families.

The concert with the celebrated Texas-based Christian and worship group will happen November 5 at 8 p.m. at Harris Creek Baptist Church. Entry to the show is a $50 donation to the food pantry.

Shephard’s Heart Executive Director Bob Gager said the event will help many families in the area as the need is high.

“It’s been an unusual year,” Gager said. “We saw the beginning of the year when the government was giving a lot of money out to people where the need wasn’t as great because they had money to spend but now the past month or, so the numbers are doubling.”

The Shepherd’s Heart is a mobile food pantry which partners with churches in the Waco area to set up distribution sites each week. The truck, filled with canned goods, meats, drinks, fresh fruits and veggies, can transport enough food to feed 225 families at each location.

The nonprofit is 13 years old, and up until the last year, invited Central Texans to the pantry to pick up food. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, changed the way it operates and now the nonprofit is entirely mobile.

“We’ve grown to become the largest faith-based nonprofit in Central Texas. Last year we served 41,533 families and that’s all in this community,” Gager said.

Paul Allison with 360 Solutions, a business helping promote the event, says getting Shane & Shane for an event like this is big.

“It’s going to be an amazing night of worship and fellowship and giving and sharing,” Allison said.

Allison is hoping more table sponsors will step forward which is $1,600 for 8 tickets, a catered dinner, a brief program about Shephard’s Heart and a meet and greet with Shane & Shane.

“If they come for the concert, they get to feed hungry people,” Allison said. “If they come to feed hungry people they get to worship with Shane & Shane and a group of very special people.”

The evening with Shane & Shane is sponsored by TFNB Your Bank For Life.

To purchase a ticket, you can go to shepherds-call.com.

