Suspect accused of waving weapon at driver in Temple in custody after brief pursuit

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers responded to an armed suspect call in the 2300 block of S 1st Street at noon after a caller reported a person waved a weapon at them while on the roadway.

Officers located the vehicle described by the caller behind the University Courtyard Apartments.

When officers attempted to stop the suspect, the suspect allegedly attempted to evade police and struck a Temple College Police Officer riding in a golf cart.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

