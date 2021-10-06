Waco Police investigating aggravated robberies

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating two aggravated robberies near the area of 10th St. and Speight Ave. on September 30th.

The first call came in at approximately 10:37 p.m. for a robbery. It was reported that the suspects approached a female victim after she got into her car, in a parking garage. The suspects then made verbal threats while trying to enter the victim’s vehicle. The woman was able to get away with her vehicle.

The second call came in shortly after at 10:40 p.m. for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred, at a parking lot across the street from the location of the first attempt.

A male victim was getting into his vehicle when the suspects approached him, displayed a weapon, and took off with the victim’s vehicle.

In both cases the victims are safe, and no injuries were reported. The vehicle that was stolen has since been recovered by officers.

Police are asking that anyone with information, related to these aggravated robberies, call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Detective Eric Trojanowski at (254) 750-7511.

This investigation is ongoing.

