Warmer Weather Heading Towards the Weekend with Storms Sunday Night

It’ll be a nice evening with the humidity staying low! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80′s until sunset, after which we dip to the 60′s overnight. We start Thursday around 60° for the morning commute, with abundant sunshine being seen again as we go through the day. Highs hit the low 90′s during the afternoon as winds start to turn from the south again.

The south winds will gradually increase our humidity going towards the weekend, but highs stay the same in the low to even mid 90′s in a few spots. Things are still looking good for the Baylor game on Saturday, but our next rain chance arrives Sunday night. You’ll feel the moisture in the air on Sunday before the front arrives, and the humidity combined with the cold front will give us some storms during the overnight going into Monday. After the front moves out it won’t take long before south winds return, bringing more rain chances during the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.