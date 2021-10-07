Advertisement

Award-winning Bishop Reicher field crew is led by a 20-year volunteer

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - What’s painted on the Bishop Reicher football field every week is often a hot topic here in Central Texas.

It’s just impressive, and it’s even more impressive when you find out it’s done by a group of volunteers led by one guy who’s been doing it so long he doesn’t even know how many fields he’s painted.

“Oh gosh no, but we paint ten games. Ten football games a year, for twenty-one years add on a few more,” said Ed Braig.

Ed Braig joined the Reicher field crew in 1999, one year after it started.

A group of dads wanted to make sure the Cougars had maximum practice time so they took painting the field off the coach’s plate.

“The coaches stopped practice early on Wednesday, so the dads said we can take it over,” said Braig.

Fast forward and Ed is the only one of the original crew still painting, and although he’s not a Cougar football parent anymore his family is involved.

The field crew has won national awards, and they’ve made statements along the way.

