Brazos Valley man accused of striking wife in the head with baseball bat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in the critical care unit after her husband reportedly hit her in the head with a baseball bat.
Bryan Police said Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42, originally called police and told them his wife was injured in a robbery at their home on Palasota Drive Friday morning around 4 a.m.
She was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a skull fracture. As of Thursday, she is still intubated in the CCU to help control brain swelling.
Perez-Hernadez was interviewed Wednesday and reportedly admitted that he hit his wife with the bat after an argument. He told officers that he hid the bat in a nearby construction site.
Perez-Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of family with a weapon.
His bail is set at $300,000.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.