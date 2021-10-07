Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.07.21

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

The Bush’s Chicken at 4112 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead earned an 85 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the chicken wings, gizzards, and okra were not kept hot enough so they were thrown out.

There was also slime in the ice machine.

There was a dead fly on a working container lid in the cooler and fly strips hanging above the prep table.

Dust was accumulating on the ceiling vents.

This restaurant has been scheduled for a re-inspection.

___

The Jack in the Box at 1525 North IH-35 in Bellmead also got an 85 on a recent inspection.

There was water dripping from the condensation panel, old food debris on clean dishes, and old-crusted food debris caked in the microwave and on the shelves.

Some employees didn’t wear hair restraints and there were some broken utensils.

There were boxes of beef patties and jalapenos on the floor.

This restaurant had a re-inspection.

___

The Domino’s Pizza at 1520 Hewitt Drive in Waco got an 87 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the employees were touching the food with their bare hands.

There was a fly in the dough and no paper towels at the sink.

Also, there was no proof that anyone was certified to handle food.

__

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Quisqueya Family Restaurant at 921 West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

This is a new restaurant and right out the gate, it got a perfect score on the inspection.

It serves Dominican food; Canastica rellena de pollo con queso, which is basically a muffin stuffed with chicken and cheese.

It also serves arroz con leche, rice with milk and cinnamon.

