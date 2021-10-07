Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo back in full swing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo was scaled down quite a bit last year due to the pandemic. This year, the fair is back in full force and opening on Thursday night.

Thursday is the Sneak-a-Peek night at the fair, and Charva Ingram, vice president of marking for the Extraco Events Center, said if you love fair food and carnival rides, this night is for you!

Gate entry is $5 for people ages three and up, and carnival rides are $2.

Friday is the first full day of the fair, with all the events and activities and events people love, like the petting zoo and rodeo, but there are also some new events, like the Flores Family Thrill Show and the Mexican Rodeo Spectacular.

“There’s lots of things to see and do,” Ingram said. “We try to appeal to all different types and to really make sure we’ve got something for everyone, and we keep it all family friendly and fun.”

Last year, the fair was scaled back because of the pandemic. The livestock show was still around, but rodeo only happened at half capacity and there were only a few food trucks.

“To be able to bring it back, to have all the lights on, and have all the of the things that we know everyone has come to love, as well as some new attractions, it just is really exciting, and we can’t wait to see everybody out here,” Ingram said.

There is also a new online fair guide this year, which works kind of like an app. You can find it at www.hotfairguide.com. Ingram said people will be able to find a map, parking information, daily schedule, concerts and even an option to buy tickets online, which is encouraged this year.

The fair, located at the Extraco Events Center at 4601 Bosque Blvd in Waco, is open through Oct. 17.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.