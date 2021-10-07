Humidity Builds This Weekend Before A Cold Front Brings Scattered Storms

It’ll be a warm, but nice evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s until sunset. Clear skies bring us down into the mid 60′s to start your Friday, and it’ll be a little more humid as well. Abundant sunshine brings highs into the low to mid 90′s during the afternoon, with less humid conditions during the afternoon as well. We’re looking good for Friday night football with temperatures in the upper 80′s at kickoff, dipping to the upper 70′s to close out the games.

Going through the weekend we’ll have warm, humid weather as gulf moisture picks up out of the south, especially on Sunday. Sunday night a cold front will move in during the overnight bringing scattered storms, some of which could get strong. The front moves out by Monday afternoon, with dry weather settling in through Tuesday. However, Tuesday night we’ll have another front move into the area, giving us another round of scattered storms Wednesday morning before we dip down into the upper 70′s to low 80′s to end next week.

