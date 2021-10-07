Advertisement

Waco softball star commits to Indiana University

Midway First Baseman Tristian Thompson (Class of 2023) has committed to play softball for...
Midway First Baseman Tristian Thompson (Class of 2023) has committed to play softball for Indiana University(Courtesy)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A star on the Midway softball team has Division 1 softball in her future!

Junior first baseman Tristian Thompson has committed to play for Indiana University.

Thompson is just a Junior this year, but she has already garnered a lot of attention.

She was named to the Extra Innings Top 100 for the class of 2023, she is a first team All-District Infielder, she was the Central Texas Newcomer to Watch in 2020, and she was named to the Academic All-District team.

Thompson was an integral part of Midway’s playoff run last Spring, and will be a key player for the team as it reloads for the 2022 season.

Thompson said on social media, “I am extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at Indiana University. I want to thank Coach Stanton, Fearn, and Bell for this amazing opportunity. I also want to thank my friends, family, and coaches for always being by my side and for always pushing me to get better. GO HOOSIERS.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
East Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Louisiana
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing Houston teenager discontinued
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was arrested for the criminal offense of criminal solicitation for...
East Texas woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Award-winning Bishop Reicher field crew is led by a 20-year volunteer
Award-winning Bishop Reicher field crew is led by a 20-year volunteer
Reicher
Award-winning Bishop Reicher field crew is led by longtime volunteer
Baylor's NaLyssa Smith celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West...
Baylor WBB Boasts Several Preseason Honors
China Spring���s Brayden Faulkner
Classroom Champions: China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner