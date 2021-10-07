Waco softball star commits to Indiana University

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A star on the Midway softball team has Division 1 softball in her future!

Junior first baseman Tristian Thompson has committed to play for Indiana University.

Thompson is just a Junior this year, but she has already garnered a lot of attention.

She was named to the Extra Innings Top 100 for the class of 2023, she is a first team All-District Infielder, she was the Central Texas Newcomer to Watch in 2020, and she was named to the Academic All-District team.

Thompson was an integral part of Midway’s playoff run last Spring, and will be a key player for the team as it reloads for the 2022 season.

Thompson said on social media, “I am extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at Indiana University. I want to thank Coach Stanton, Fearn, and Bell for this amazing opportunity. I also want to thank my friends, family, and coaches for always being by my side and for always pushing me to get better. GO HOOSIERS.”

