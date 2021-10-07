Advertisement

Military suicides on the rise while local organizations look to help

The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15% in the last...
The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15% in the last year, with the biggest spike within the Army and Marine Corps.(KOLN)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15% in the last year, with the biggest spike within the Army and Marine Corps.

Miranda Briggs and her family have been through the unimaginable. Her husband, Army Ranger Garret Briggs, struggled with PTSD and took his own life back in 2018. So, when she and her foundation, Fight the War Within, heard of the spike in active-duty suicides, they took the initiative and started speaking with as many troops as possible.

“You remember that by touching one life or impacting one life, can help so many other people that’re out there,” she said.

“We really see there’s a fear among active-duty service members across the board, especially those that have security clearances, they’re concerned that if they do reach out for help, it’ll damage their military career by coming forward.”

According to the Defense Department, the Army saw a 20% rise in suicides while the Marine Corps went up more than 30%. PTSD and financial issues are certainly strong factors, but Army Veterans and Texas A&M Central Texas Sociologist Jeffrey Yarvis believes the pandemic made a significant impact.

“The pandemic has fundamentally changed us in a lot of ways,” he said.

“It’s caused a lot of isolation and can influence unit cohesion, belongingness and togetherness. So, if you’re cut off from that family a little more, I think it makes things difficult.”

While it’s unclear what the Defense Department will do moving forward, Briggs says she and her foundation will do everything in their power to let our nation’s heroes know they’re not alone.

“We can’t rewind the clocks and bring service members like my husband back, but we can remember them by trying to help other people that are here and that’s how they live on.”

Any veteran or active-duty service member can find more resources with Fight the War Within, the VA, and the Veterans Crisis Line.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle trailer rollover on Highway 6 in Waco
Cattle killed after trailer rolled over on Central Texas highway
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen, 13, believed to be with older man
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
East Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Louisiana
Andrew White, a former West ISD employee
Affidavit: West ISD teacher accused of exposing himself, touching student inappropriately
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

File Photo
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Alligator at the Cameron Park Zoo.
Concerned officials warn to stay clear of alligators as social media posts surface and alligator is captured
Belton ISD students
Future architects of Texas at Belton ISD
Jamie Parsons
Waco mother devastated after COVID19 claims life of immunocompromised son