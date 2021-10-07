Summer-esque weather through the weekend before multiple fall fronts arrive

We’re still expecting some really nice weather this morning but we’re also expecting summer-like weather to return this afternoon and last through the weekend before the first of two cold fronts moves through. Get ready for a toasty string of days y’all! Morning temperatures in the upper 50s for some and low 60s for most will warm quickly under mostly sunny skies. We’re expecting mid-80s around lunch time with late-day highs in the low 90s pretty much across the board. Morning temperatures will continue to warm up and afternoon highs stay toasty too. We’re expecting morning temperatures to start out in the mid-60s through Saturday and then the upper 60s through Monday. Afternoon highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should warm into the low-to-mid 90s with a chance that we briefly reach Saturday’s record high of 94°.

Two storm systems are expected to swing through Central Texas next week which will, eventually, bring true fall-like weather to the area. The first cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday with an overnight chance of showers and storms. Thanks to the time of day the first front arrives, rain chances are, for now, capped at 40% with a low chance of some gusty winds with the line of storms as it arrives. Since the first front originates over the Pacific Ocean, we’re not expecting a big change in the overall weather. Highs will drop Monday but they’ll still be in the upper 80s. Tuesday, ahead of the next front, highs may briefly reach 90° yet again. The second front is the one we want. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing of the front and whether or not the front meanders for a few days, but rain chances are good. Rain chances may start as early as Tuesday late-day but should peak Wednesday near 50% and then stay near 40% Thursday as the front lingers. The front should pull away late Friday drying us out for next weekend. Both fronts will bring a risk of severe storms to the Southern Plains but the severe weather risk should be largely out of our area. There still could be gusty winds with Sunday night’s storms and potentially some strong winds with the mid-week front too. Right now, it looks like we’re expecting about 1″ to 2″ of rain before rain chances come to a close next weekend.

Temperatures next week will be all over the place. As mentioned above, highs should remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through Tuesday but those morning temperatures will be extremely warm for this time of year. We’re expecting to start out in the low-to-near-mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday morning before dropping into the mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. With a midday arrival of Wednesday front, highs may only reach the low-to-mid 80s. Cooler air really won’t move in Thursday behind the front but the 40% rain chances and mostly cloudy skies should keep highs in the upper 70s. South winds will eventually become northerly Friday as the front finally moves in with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. When fall-like air FINALLY pushes in late Friday, morning temperatures Saturday will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s before warming into the mid-to-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

