Texas Amber Alert suspect captured, charged with sex trafficking 13-year-old Houston girl

Sha Kendrick Edward Smith
Sha Kendrick Edward Smith((Texas DPS))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The 13-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the FBI in Houston said.

The FBI arrested suspect Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

Smith was charged in federal court with sex trafficking of a minor.

The Amber Alert for the child went out Tuesday night, Oct. 5 after she was last seen on Sept. 20 in northeast Houston.

Authorities said she was in grave danger.

The FBI told KTRK-TV in Houston on Tuesday, she was a past victim of sex trafficking and they believed she was being trafficked again or was in danger of it.

