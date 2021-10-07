Waco nonprofit continues to help, guide first-time homebuyers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local non-profit is not letting the economic downtown during the pandemic get in the way of helping first time home buyers get into homes.

NeighborWorks Waco has helped put more than 3,100 families into homes in the Waco area since its inception in 1993.

“You can imagine becoming a homeowner and seeing families now being empowered financially to do whatever they want to do including buying your own home,” said Roy Nash, the CEO and president of the nonprofit.

“It’s really made a difference in the stabilization of neighborhoods and stabilization of families over those 28 years.”

The nonprofit offers everything from credit counseling to classes, workshops and help finding assistance for down payments for those looking to a buy a home.

It is also a social enterprise, building homes from the ground up, in addition, to putting in place the roads and infrastructure for affordable housing options.

“We take a lot of pride in the fact that we’ve invested millions of dollars in the City of Waco and the suburban areas around Waco in the form of housing,” Nash said.

“We’ve built several hundred homes in particularly lower and moderate-income areas of Waco and so we’ve invested a whole lot.”

NeighborWorks Waco has a rental program for those not quite ready for ownership, but moving in that direction.

“We own 90 single family homes and we’re building another 27 duplexes, so we’ll have 54 duplexes,” Nash said. “The neat thing about our rental program is we treat them as incubators. We are getting those renters ready to become homeowners the right way.”

NeighborWorks Waco was chosen as this week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion.

With that recognition, the non-profit will be given a free marketing campaign as well as leadership training and appear on the field of the Baylor football game Saturday.

