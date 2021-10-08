Advertisement

Christmas in October this weekend in Salado

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Main Street in Salado and its quaint shops will be livened with Christmas music and a touch of the holidays during the Christmas in October event this weekend.

In fact, Christmas carols can be heard spilling from the quaint shops. The Salado Ladies Community League put on a Jingle Walk to allow visitors to shop the many stores in Salado while enjoying Christmas music and decorations.

Most of the shops on Main Street are decorated with Christmas trees and already selling holiday-inspired goods.

Organizers said while Christmas in October is an annual event, there is a practical reason for it this year.

A shop on Main Street in Salado, Texas
A shop on Main Street in Salado, Texas(Rosemond Crown)

“To get ahead because with all the supply chain stuff a lot of places are saying you might not be able to get some stuff when you get closer to Christmas,” said Robbie Pettit, one of the organizers.

“So this is a good time to get ahead and fill up things that you might not find available at the last minute.”

The SLCL sold Jingle Walk passports that allowed customers to enjoy special deals and discounts.

Organizers say there was so much interest in an early Christmas that the passports sold out.

Visitors who did not purchase a shopping passport can still visit Salado’s shops. The Jingle Walk continues Saturday from 10am until 4 p.m.

