Former Humane Society Executive Director claims unfair treatment in firing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the second time in the last three years, the Humane Society of Central Texas is looking for a new executive director. However, a former employee is questioning her firing, saying the non-profit’s board was unfair.

Paula Rivadeneira loved her job as executive director for the Humane Society. When she was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and later fired, she was devastated.

“I feel like I did a lot of really great things there,” she said.

“So, it really is so hurtful, and I feel like there’s a certain level of cruelty involved in this.”

Rivadeneira claims that the non-profit’s board would not specify the findings of the investigation, but said she fell short on fundraising efforts and breached confidentiality by telling a donor she was on leave.

Earlier this year, Rivadeneira filed a complaint with two other workers accusing the Tom Lupfer, the president of the board, of skipping adoption procedures for a puppy and making misogynistic comments to the staff.

“He kept referring to the staff at the front desk as the girls,” she said.

“He even made a comment about their job being easier than standing on the corner with their skirts up.”

The donor she confided in, Waco Auto Dealer Greg May, gave more than $150,000 worth in donations and supplies to the shelter. He claims Rivadeneira never revealed any information to him, and once they heard of her firing, they decided to pull funding.

“Ya’ll really don’t have any answers for what’s going on,” he said.

“You’ve got a lady that’s done an incredible job and you’re gonna tell me that you’ve hired an attorney to investigate an internal problem? What did she do? Did she steal any money? What’s going on? In the end, it just made things more frustrating.”

In response to Rivadeneira’s claims, the Humane Society of Central Texas released the following statement:

“Following an investigation, the Humane Society of Central Texas dismissed Paula Rivadeneira as its executive director. Although HSCTX treats personnel matters as confidential, the Board of Directors is disappointed that Ms. Rivadeneira has rejected its attempts to amicably resolve her relationship with the organization and is instead choosing to make vague and unsubstantiated claims against HSCTX and its Board.

Since the dismissal, our professional staff has maintained the high-quality services that our community expects, and we are very proud of them. These employees remain committed to the vital mission of protecting and providing loving homes for the homeless animals of McLennan County.

Shepherded by a majority woman-led Board of Directors, HSCTX is a privately funded organization which also relies on a large group of dedicated volunteers and community partners to ensure more than 4000 animals were rescued during the last year. The Society provides adoption and related services to all local governments. Our individual funding partners are critical to this mission without which these life-saving services could not be performed.

Over the next few months, HSCTX will be conducting a search to find the new HSCTX Executive Director to continue this essential work. During this transition period, it is our priority to find the best individual to work with the Board of Directors to communicate the organization’s mission and maintain a positive relationship with the community, while leading a welcoming and effective organization.”

Moving forward, Rivadeneira says she’s exploring her next legal steps.

“‘I’m talking with my lawyer about what we can do moving forward to take some kind of action,” she said.

“I know life isn’t fair, but this just feels kinda crummy. I feel like they wronged me in a really cruel way and I feel like they need to do something about it.”

