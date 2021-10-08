Advertisement

Killeen Police investigate shooting at Conder Park

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are asking anyone who may have witnessed a fight at Conder Park that escalated into a shooting that wounded a woman to come forward and submit an anonymous tip.

The shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 7.

Officers were dispatched to the park at 810 Conder Street to investigate a report of a shooting victim.

Officers found evidence of a crime at the park, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police then received another call regarding a gunshot victim near Ft. Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

At that location, officers encountered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where she was treated and released.

Witnesses told investigators shots were fired at Conder Park after an altercation.

As the groups involved in the fight fled the scene, “the victim’s vehicle was involved in a traffic accident on Veterans Memorial Blvd near Ft. Hood Street,” police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

