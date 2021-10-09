Advertisement

Allen West, GOP candidate for governor, says he has pneumonia caused by COVID-19

State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the Capitol grounds on Jan. 9. (Source: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By URIEL J. GARCÍA
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, tweeted on Saturday that he may be admitted to the hospital after a chest X-ray showed he has pneumonia caused by the virus.

“There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95,” West tweeted, adding in a follow-up tweet, “My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

Earlier in the day, West’s campaign tweeted that his wife, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, had tested positive for the virus on Friday. In that tweet thread, the campaign said he was “experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches” and that he was canceling in-person events until he was in the clear. In the same thread, the campaign also said that West was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said both drugs can cause serious health problems for people who take the drugs to attempt to treat COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that the FDA has said has “no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery.” Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in humans and animals; the FDA has said that “Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19.”

West’s campaign said in the tweets that he believes getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be a personal choice.

On Oct. 7, West tweeted a photo from an event he attended for Mission Generation, an evangelical organization, in Seabrook, outside of Houston, describing it as “a packed house.” The two photos West shared depicted attendees without masks.

West represented Florida in Congress from 2011 to 2013 before moving to Texas in 2014 to become the CEO of the National Center for Policy Analysis, a Dallas think tank that shuttered three years later.

Last year, West was elected to be the state party chair, a position he resigned in June to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primary next year.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Peaceful Acres hay caught fire
Tossed cigarette ignites hay, destroys truck belonging to Temple horse rescue
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
The Bush's Chicken in Bellmead scored an 85 on this week's Restaurant Report Card.
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.07.21

Latest News

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
Vice Principal Danny Stanly talks about the Judson Justice League program. (Source: Jamey...
East Texas middle school forms justice league to counter destructive TikTok challenge
Timberview High School football team. Photo by CBS 11
Parents, Students Glad Timberview High Football Game Went On As Planned 2 Days After School Shooting
Austin police are investigating after an early morning shootout in Downtown Austin.
Teen dead after officer involved shooting in Dowtown Austin