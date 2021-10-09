Advertisement

Baylor dominates West Virginia in bounce-back win

Baylor players in the tunnel before the West Virginia game.
Baylor players in the tunnel before the West Virginia game.(KWTX)
By Darby Brown and Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor started off strong, scoring on the second play of the game, and did not stop there.

The Bears had 21 points on the board just nine minutes into the first quarter.

Tyquan Thornton was a main target for Gerry Bohanon with four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns about half way through the second quarter.

Bohanon had a phenomenal game under center for the Bears, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

Star linebacker Terrel Bernard returned from injury this week and made his presence known.

Bernard had nine solo tackles, a sack, and a tackle-for-loss.

Baylor was able to put together four good quarters of football, coming away with a 45 to 20 win.

Baylor will host #10 BYU next weekend, with kickoff set for 2:30pm Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Peaceful Acres hay caught fire
Tossed cigarette ignites hay, destroys truck belonging to Temple horse rescue
The Bush's Chicken in Bellmead scored an 85 on this week's Restaurant Report Card.
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.07.21
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
Paula Rivadeneira loved her job as executive director for the Humane Society. When she was...
Former executive director of Humane Society claims unfair treatment in firing

Latest News

Xtra Hot Plays Week 7
Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays Week 7
Xtra Hot Plays Week 7
Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays Week 7
Live Oak vs. Vanguard
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Live Oak Eagles fly by Vanguard
Live Oak vs. Vanguard
Live Oak Eagles fly by Vanguard in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup