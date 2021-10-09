Advertisement

Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - 70 big rig trucks lined up on the side of US 59 and College Street in Lufkin for the memorial service of 10-year-old Legend Williamson.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle.

Legend died in a freak accident at a rodeo in Louisiana, when his horse had either a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on him.

