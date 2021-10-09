Advertisement

East Texas middle school forms justice league to counter destructive TikTok challenge

Vice Principal Danny Stanly talks about the Judson Justice League program. (Source: Jamey Boyum, KLTV Staff)(Jamey Boyum, KLTV Staff)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was called Devious Licks, a challenge posted to Tik Tok encouraging students to commit vandalism in schools. Tik Tok says they have deleted all related posts, but vandalism did occur at some East Texas schools, including Judson Middle School in Longview.

And at the staff’s urging students are now reporting back suspicious activity that is immediately sent to the vice-principal.

They are the Judson Justice League, and while at Judson Middle School, are always on patrol. They especially look out for vandalism.

Klushay Watts, Kaniia Mumphrey, Curtis High, and Abraham Sanchez are the leaders of the group, and several have seen the results of the Devious Licks challenge that was posted to Tik Tok a few weeks ago.

“Honestly the whole devious licks challenge was very immature. I felt like it was very dumb. I don’t know how they managed to take a bathroom stall,” Watts said.

Well, not the whole stall, but a couple of weeks ago someone took the door off a stall at the school, and it’s just gone, but that wasn’t all.

“It’s something with the soap. They get the soap dispensers and throw them in the toilet. And with COVID, how are we supposed to wash our hands?” Mumphrey said.

And although there are other dispensers in one boy’s restroom, two of them are gone. The group believes they are now making potential perpetrators think twice.

“If you do it there’s a consequence to it where you get in trouble. And I don’t think anybody wants to get in trouble,” High said.

“It’s a good idea because it keeps our campus safe,” Sanchez said.

That good idea isn’t just running to Vice-Principal Danny Stanley’s office to report trouble. It’s techy and involves a smartphone.

“Just a scan of a QR code. We’re putting more of them up all the time, in the stalls and so forth. Students can anonymously report incidents that they know of,” Stanley said.

There is a short form to fill out, then it’s sent off as a Google Doc directly to Stanley who responds to the problem.

“I think it’s helped to deter incidents on our campus simply because the students don’t know who is around them that might be reporting,” Stanley said.

He says initially staff was locking bathrooms during class time and were standing guard while students were in the halls, but that proved unworkable.

“We put this back on the students to help us,” Stanley said.

Most of the Judson Justice League remain anonymous, but I think it’s just a matter of time before the leaders take on superhero names.

The Judson Justice League has only been active a week, but there have been no incidents during that time. Danny Stanley hopes the idea spreads to other schools in different districts.

They limited the student advisory committee to 15 to 20 members.

The group’s motto is “See something. Say Something.”

