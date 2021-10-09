Advertisement

Fort Hood looking for missing soldier

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.(Courtesy Fort Hood)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.

She was last seen leaving her barracks on post around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7. According to officials, Sewell’s unit reported that she did not come to work on Oct. 7, and no one has been able to reach her, including her family and law enforcement.

Sewell does not own a vehicle, and the initial investigation shows she left on her own accord, for unknown reasons.

Sewell is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to her location or why she went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Peaceful Acres hay caught fire
Tossed cigarette ignites hay, destroys truck belonging to Temple horse rescue
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
The Bush's Chicken in Bellmead scored an 85 on this week's Restaurant Report Card.
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.07.21

Latest News

Vice Principal Danny Stanly talks about the Judson Justice League program. (Source: Jamey...
East Texas middle school forms justice league to counter destructive TikTok challenge
Timberview High School football team. Photo by CBS 11
Parents, Students Glad Timberview High Football Game Went On As Planned 2 Days After School Shooting
Austin police are investigating after an early morning shootout in Downtown Austin.
Teen dead after officer involved shooting in Dowtown Austin
walkers walk by "Tree of Hope" during this years out of darkness walk.
Out of the Darkness Walk in support of suicide prevention