Out of the Darkness Walk in support of suicide prevention

walkers walk by "Tree of Hope" during this years out of darkness walk.
walkers walk by "Tree of Hope" during this years out of darkness walk.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - People of all ages gathered at the Harker Heights Community Park Saturday morning with a mission: to take one step out from the darkness and walk together, fighting suicide.

The Greater Fort Hood “Out of the Darkness Walk” benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization urges people to take steps to safeguard their mental health and prevent suicide.

” We lost my little brother to suicide in 2016. We didn’t know what resources were available to us. But this way, we’re getting people the resources out there that help you. Cause wuth out them we are lost,” Anthony kacaura Volunteer.

This event not only spread suicide awareness but allowed people to come together and support each other during a time of grief. People who lost loved ones shared their stories on stage with courage as they used their voices for hope today - an essential step in breaking down the stigma surrounding mental

This year’s goal is $15,000 and it’s not too late to donate. Bring on the support!

Click here to donate or for more information.

If you and or anyone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255.

