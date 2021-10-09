Teen dead after officer involved shooting in Dowtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin police are investigating after an early morning shootout in Downtown Austin.

According to police, officers were working a DWI investigating near the intersection of 5th and Sabine Street when they heard multiple gunshots coming from north of them.

During a press briefing early Saturday morning, officials said officers immediately ran and found a small group of males firing at another group. One officer, a four-year veteran of the force, fired their weapon. Austin police said it’s unclear if anyone was struck when the officer discharged the gun.

According to the briefing, police did locate and arrest two people who appeared to be involved and recovered a handgun.

Police said a few moments after the shooting, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. At the time of the press briefing, officers reported the teen was in critical condition, but CBS Austin is now reporting the teen died.

Police said according to witnesses, this was a “gun battle” between two different groups.

The officer who fired their weapon is currently on administrative leave. The police department said there will be two investigations -- a criminal investigation and an administrative investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to come forward and call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

APD is working an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) near E 6th St/Sabine St. Incident occurred around 1:17 a.m. Please avoid the area at this time. Media staging at the old muni court parking lot (731-799 E 7th St Parking). Briefing time TBD. PIO is on scene.



