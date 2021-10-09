Waco: Community honors 10-year-old boy murdered with balloon release

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Family, friends, teachers and classmates gathered at Dean Highland Elementary School Friday to honor the life of a young boy who police say was murdered by his father.

James Lewis’ mother, Tyesha Childers, was devastated last week when police told her that her 10-year-old son was found dead.

The child’s father is accused in his death.

“We’re gonna miss my baby,” she said.

“It was very hard to hear news like that and I’m just gonna miss my son so much. I hope they give the man life for what he did to my son. I hope he never sees daylight again.”

As the family continues to grieve, the community and school honored James’ life with a balloon release. The students created a mural of drawings and messages for James, while one of his teachers wrote and read a poem about his energy and smile.

“Every morning, James would come in and he was always bouncing,” Joleigh Slough said.

“He was always smiling, always happy and when he got excited, you knew it. He was just very sweet, filled our classroom and our hearts with joy.”

Lewis’ family says they’re grateful for the community support and hopes that his smile and joy will never be forgotten.

“We’re taking it daily,” said his cousin Bridgett Burleson.

“We take it one day at a time and we know that he’s at peace now.”

Lewis’ funeral will be held at Providence Baptist Church in Marlin Saturday afternoon at 1:30 pm.

