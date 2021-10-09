Warm Weekend, but Fall Weather Blows in Next Week

Warm temperatures and strong south winds are going to be the big weather stories this weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the low-to-mid 90s. South winds will run 10-20 mph Saturday, and 15-30 mph on Sunday. Most of the weekend will be rain-free, but storm chances go up Sunday night with the approach of a cold front. We may see a few strong storms across Central Texas with this front, but as of now the higher risk for severe weather looks to be across North Texas and Eastern Oklahoma. The best timeframe for rain and storms with this front looks to be between midnight and 6am Monday.

Sunday night’s front will stall out across South Texas Monday but it’ll then push back across the area Tuesday into Wednesday as a warm front. With the front passing through, a few scattered showers or storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances are capped near 20%. The next storm system and cold front will swing through gradually Wednesday. Rain chances are near 50% Wednesday and storms could be on the strong side but severe weather chances are relatively low. Forecast model data is split as to whether or not the front clears clean through Wednesday or meanders for the remainder of the week. With a meandering front, which seems more likely, we’ll see some scattered rain and clouds Thursday and Friday. If the front clears clean through, rain chances will need to be dropped but temperatures should stay mostly the same. A surge of drier and more fall-like air should arrive late next week which will clear the skies out and bring us morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.