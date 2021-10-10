Families of murdered Temple friends host 5K in their honor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The families of two Temple friends who were brutally murdered in 2019 held a memorial 5K run in their memory and to help victims of domestic violence.

Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingen were killed in January 2019. Their bodies were later found in shallow graves in Oklahoma. Cedric Marks, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, is accused of killing them.

“Jena was in a relationship with Cedric Marks and there was domestic violence in the relationship which ultimately led to them breaking up and her murder,” said Scott’s dad Jonathan Scott.

With the memories still fresh, Scott’s dad and Swearingen’s mom, Debbie Harrison, are making meaning of their grief by advocating for victims of domestic violence. The pair founded the Priceless Beginnings organization which hosts a 5K fundraiser every year. This year, more than a hundred people showed up for the run.

“We’re providing grants to get people if they need a place to stay, vehicle repairs, bus tickets. Essentially anything they need to get them away from a bad situation,” Jonathan Scott said.

3 years after the murders Harrison said they are looking to expand their reach to helping prevent domestic violence before it begins.

“We have reached out to the schools and eventually I think we’ll be doing more talks at the schools,” Harrison said. “Because I think we need to reach these kiddos before they get out there in relationships and get married or living together to give them warning signs of domestic violence.”

The murder trial for marks is expected to begin in early 2022. Marks has opted to be his own lawyer and represent himself in court.

Anyone wishing to donate to Priceless Beginnings can do so here.

