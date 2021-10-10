Advertisement

HOT Fair bulls gearing up for another year of shows

With the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo underway, handlers are preparing bulls for another set...
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo draws an interesting crowd of people, performers and spectators alike. But the bulls that light up the rodeo also lead interesting lives.

The bulls are from northeastern Colorado and travel all across the country to perform, professional bull fighter Jimmy Lee, said.

“It’s kind of neat being around them and watching them,” Lee said. “They’re like a bunch of junior high kids. They’re constantly taunting one another, fighting and bickering back and forth. It’s kind of neat to get to know all their personalities also.”

As intense as their bull riding performances are, it is easy on the animals as each round is only 8 seconds and each bull performs two rounds, he said.

“All together out of the year they only work maybe two minutes out of the year,” Lee said. “So its not as hard a job as one would think.”

When they’re not bucking in the arena or travelling the country, the bulls are typically grazing on grass until their next 8 second show.

To see the bucking bulls or any of the other festivities in the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, visit www.hotfair.com for tickets and a full schedule of events.

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is currently underway at the Extraco Event Center in Waco and lasts until Oct. 17

