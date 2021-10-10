Person found dead after Central Texas house fire

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation after a house fire in Bartlett that left one person dead.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was called around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to the 400 block of E. Bell St. Responding units arrived to find the small, wooden-framed house fully-engulfed.

Those on scene were also told the person who lived there may have been home at the time of the fire and was unaccounted for. First-responders had to wait for the fire’s intensity to go down before they were able to get in.

Once inside, human remains were found in the kitchen.

The Bell County justice of the peace has since ordered an autopsy. The name of the person involved will be withheld until positive identification can be made.

The fire marshal’s office urges anyone with information to call at 254-933-5589 or email firemarshal@bellcounty.texas.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made out to the Bell County Crimestoppers by calling 254-526-8477.

Other responding agencies include: Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Temple Fire Marshal’s Office, Holland VFD, Little River VFD, Rogers VFD, Granger VFD, Wier VFD, Temple EMS and Bartlett Police Department.

