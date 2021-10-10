Advertisement

Person found dead after Central Texas house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bartlett and found one person dead inside. An...
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bartlett and found one person dead inside. An investigation has been launched into the fire's cause.(Bell County Fire Marshal's Office, social media)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation after a house fire in Bartlett that left one person dead.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was called around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to the 400 block of E. Bell St. Responding units arrived to find the small, wooden-framed house fully-engulfed.

Those on scene were also told the person who lived there may have been home at the time of the fire and was unaccounted for. First-responders had to wait for the fire’s intensity to go down before they were able to get in.

Once inside, human remains were found in the kitchen.

10/9/21 The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal's Office and...

Posted by Bell County Fire Marshal's Office on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The Bell County justice of the peace has since ordered an autopsy. The name of the person involved will be withheld until positive identification can be made.

The fire marshal’s office urges anyone with information to call at 254-933-5589 or email firemarshal@bellcounty.texas.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made out to the Bell County Crimestoppers by calling 254-526-8477.

Other responding agencies include: Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Temple Fire Marshal’s Office, Holland VFD, Little River VFD, Rogers VFD, Granger VFD, Wier VFD, Temple EMS and Bartlett Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
Jedidiah William Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student last month at Bear Creek...
North Texas band director charged with indecency with a child

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
This photo from August 2021 shows the Bridge Street Plaza area. Construction began in 2019.
Waco holding ribbon cutting to unveil new Bridge Street Plaza
The new fire administration building on 25th Street in Waco is designed to look like the old...
Work nearly completed on new Waco fire station
The United States Mint announced the official designs for the first five coins in the American...
United States Mint unveils designs for 2022 American Women Quarters program