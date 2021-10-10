Pink Warrior Angels raise awareness to breast cancer with block party

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas partnered with Homebase Lumber in Copperas Cove to host the 4th annual block party.

There, visitors could enjoy creating pumpkin plant pots, cheerleaders from Copperas Cove High School, and donate towards breast cancer treatment funds.

Visitors could also round up any items purchased from the store, with the proceeds going towards the fundraiser.

More importantly, Founder Julie Moser encourages to always get the annual doctor’s checkup, because it could save lives.

“I could be stage four tomorrow,” she said.

“My mom is now in hospice battling breast cancer. I have a board member and three other close friends in just the last three weeks that were also diagnosed. So, it’s important to stay on top of your health and feel it on the first. Regardless, if it’s breast cancer or not, if something isn’t right, say something.”

Overall, the event was able to raise more than $1,500.

Anyone unable to attend the block party that would like to donate can visit the organization’s website.

