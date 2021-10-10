Advertisement

Pink Warrior Angels raise awareness to breast cancer with block party

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas hosted a block party Saturday.
Pink Warrior Angels of Texas hosted a block party Saturday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas partnered with Homebase Lumber in Copperas Cove to host the 4th annual block party.

There, visitors could enjoy creating pumpkin plant pots, cheerleaders from Copperas Cove High School, and donate towards breast cancer treatment funds.

Visitors could also round up any items purchased from the store, with the proceeds going towards the fundraiser.

More importantly, Founder Julie Moser encourages to always get the annual doctor’s checkup, because it could save lives.

“I could be stage four tomorrow,” she said.

“My mom is now in hospice battling breast cancer. I have a board member and three other close friends in just the last three weeks that were also diagnosed. So, it’s important to stay on top of your health and feel it on the first. Regardless, if it’s breast cancer or not, if something isn’t right, say something.”

Overall, the event was able to raise more than $1,500.

Anyone unable to attend the block party that would like to donate can visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Peaceful Acres hay caught fire
Tossed cigarette ignites hay, destroys truck belonging to Temple horse rescue
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
The Bush's Chicken in Bellmead scored an 85 on this week's Restaurant Report Card.
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.07.21

Latest News

Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingen were killed in January 2019--their bodies found in shallow...
Families of murdered Temple friends host 5K in their honor
Congressman John Carter recognized some of our nation’s heroes Saturday with the 7th annual...
Congressman John Carter recognizes veterans with commendation ceremony
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West, GOP candidate for governor, says he has pneumonia caused by COVID-19
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier