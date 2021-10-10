Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Overnight As A Cold Front Moves Through

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be quiet to start the evening with temperatures in the low 90′s alongside breezy conditions. Storms start moving in from the west around 10pm, crossing I-35 around midnight before tracking east of I-45 around 4am. We’re under a Slight Risk for strong storms, and the main threats for us will be high wind gusts and up to quarter-size hail. It’ll be windy anyway when you don’t include the storms, with wind gusts around 40mph.

Monday we’re looking dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon. Rain chances increase for your Tuesday as a small disturbance moves through, but we’ll still keep highs in the mid 80′s despite the rain chance. However, our best rain chances arrive on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front approaches, and those rain chances stay pretty good most of the day. The cold front pushes everything out early Friday morning, with highs dropping into the 70′s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
The Peaceful Acres TX Horse Rescue in Temple suffered a serious setback after someone riding in...
Community rallies in support of horse rescue after freak fire destroys pickup, trailer and hay
Jedidiah William Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student last month at Bear Creek...
North Texas band director charged with indecency with a child

Latest News

A Few Strong Storms Moving Through Tonight with More Rain Later
FastCast
Warm and Breezy Today Before Our Next Front Arrives
Keeping with Toasty Weather Before A Cold Front Brings Storms Sunday Night
FastCast
Toasty Weather Until Sunday Night’s Cold Front Brings Storms