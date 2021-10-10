Advertisement

United States Mint unveils designs for 2022 American Women Quarters program

The United States Mint announced the official designs for the first five coins in the American Women Quarters program earlier this week.(Courtesy U.S. Mint)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - The United States Mint announced the official designs for the first five coins in the American Women Quarters program earlier this week.

The four-year program details accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing women. The program starts next year and runs through 2025, with a new set of five quarters each year.

Earlier this year, the Mint announced the five women for 2022 -- Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Waqrren and Anna May-Wong.

Angelou, a celebrated writer and social activist, is shown with her arms uplifted, with a bird and rising sun behind her to symbolize her poetry.

Dr. Sally Ride’s design shows her next to the window of a space shuttle. The Mint said the design was inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.” Dr. Ride was the first American woman in space.

Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, and an activist for Native American and women’s rights, is shown gazing to the future, wrapped in a traditional shawl next to the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation.

Nina Otero-Warren is shown next two three Yucca flowers, the state flower for New Mexico. Otero-Warren was a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement, as well as the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools.

Anna May-Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is shown with her head resting on her hand, surrounded by the lights of a marquee sign.

All five quarters will have the same design on the back--a portrait of George Washington, originally created to mark his 200th birthday.

