USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, new Santa Claus stamps

Customer using a print-at-home Click and Ship labels to send holiday packages
Customer using a print-at-home Click and Ship labels to send holiday packages(Hannah Close | USPS Photography)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but the United States Postal Service is already focusing on Christmas and holiday shipping.

The USPS just announced this year’s shipping deadlines to get letters and packages to loved ones in time for Christmas.

The postal service said the two weeks before Christmas is the busiest time. Customer traffic is expected to steadily increase starting the week of Dec. 6, and the week of Dec. 13-18 is expected to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season.

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

The USPS also announced new holiday stamps, to lend some extra cheer to your cards and letters. The stamps, called A Visit From St. Nick, show the story of Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve.

The four new stamps illustrate the story of Santa's visit on Christmas Eve.
The four new stamps illustrate the story of Santa's visit on Christmas Eve.(Courtesy USPS)

“The A Visit From St. Nick stamps bring joy to the kid in all of us,” said Scott Bombaugh, the Postal Service’s vice president, chief technology officer, in a press release. “Holiday cards and letters mailed with these stamps will delight people of all ages. They are good to give as gifts or stocking stuffers, too.”

The new stamps are Forever stamps, and they are sold in booklets of 20.

