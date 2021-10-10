Advertisement

Waco holding ribbon cutting to unveil new Bridge Street Plaza

This photo from August 2021 shows the Bridge Street Plaza area. Construction began in 2019.
This photo from August 2021 shows the Bridge Street Plaza area. Construction began in 2019.(Courtesy City of Waco)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City Center Waco and the City of Waco are holding a ribbon cutting Monday morning to celebrate the opening of Bridge Street Plaza.

The project, which cost $6 million, was designed to transform historic Bridge Street in East Waco into a place for community events, festivals, live music and more.

Construction began on the project in 2019, but plans for the space date back to the 2010 Imagine Waco Master Plan.

There are a variety of features in the plaza, including festival green space, shaded seating areas and areas for food trucks. The space connects from Elm Street to Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 11. The public is invited.

