Waco police investigating aggravated assault after shooting
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are investigating an aggravated assault.
This was reported early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue.
Police say just before 2 a.m. there was an argument and one person was shot. That person is believed to be OK.
Police say the victim in this case was a male.
No other information has been released at this time.
