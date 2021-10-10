Advertisement

Waco police investigating aggravated assault after shooting

One person was injured following a shooting in Waco on Oct. 10.
One person was injured following a shooting in Waco on Oct. 10.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are investigating an aggravated assault.

This was reported early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue.

Police say just before 2 a.m. there was an argument and one person was shot. That person is believed to be OK.

Police say the victim in this case was a male.

No other information has been released at this time.

