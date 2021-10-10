Warm and Breezy Today Before Our Next Front Arrives

We’ll start cloudy Sunday morning, with more sunshine going through the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 90′s with a stray shower possible out east late afternoon. Our cold front arrives around 10pm from the west, crossing I-35 around midnight. Everything is expected to be dry after sunrise on Monday.

Some storms will be on the strong side with gusty winds and possibly some hail, but the overall severe threat is low. Monday afternoon we hit the mid 80′s under sunny skies before a few more scattered showers arrive on Tuesday. The coverage on Tuesday won’t be that great, but it will get pretty good on Wednesday and Thursday when our next system rolls through. Scattered showers are expected most of Wednesday and Thursday, with the rain chances tapering off to end the work week.

