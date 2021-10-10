Advertisement

Work nearly completed on new Waco fire station

The new fire administration building on 25th Street in Waco is designed to look like the old theater that used to be located there.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is getting a new station, and it’s one the city hopes will have an impact on the community.

All fire stations are meant to serve communities, but the new fire station on 25th street in Waco will have a dedicated space where people can come and gather in the fire administration building.

The building may look familiar—it’s designed to look like the 25th Street Theatre, which used to be in the same location.

Initially, the city planned to make use of the existing theater. But the building was too far gone, so they saved the historic marquee and other items to include in the new station.

Chief Gregory Summers said construction is about 65-70 percent complete on the administration building and the fire station.

The new fire station will replace the current station 6 on Bosque Avenue. Chief Summers said the 25th Street station is in an older community, and he hopes the new buildings will help rehabilitate it.

“Fire stations are an extension of the community,” Chief Summers said. “So we need to make sure that we open these facilities up for people realize that yeah we’re housed and we’re staying there, but really taxpayer dollars paying for this as part of your community, you’re part of this facility as well.”

Chief Summers said even though the fire station will move, he doesn’t expect it to harm their response times. In fact, he said it may make them a bit better.

Chif Summers said they hope to move into the new buildings by the end of next month.

