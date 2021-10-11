Baylor’s honorary equipment manager rides in style to first game in more than a year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clint Lewis, 46, the honorary equipment manager and member of the Baylor football family for 26 years, rode to the Baylor-West Virginia football game in style Saturday morning after he got picked up by the team’s equipment big rig.

Lewis, who has Down syndrome, finally got a chance to attend a game in person after not getting the opportunity for more than a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis had been catching rides in the front passenger seat of the Baylor football equipment big rig to every home game for several years, but the threat of COVID-19 brought the tradition to a halt during the 2020 season.

The fun resumed Saturday morning when Lewis, with a custom Baylor jersey with his name on the back, stood on the curb of his home on Austin Avenue, alongside Tom and Kristin Hill, waiting for his ride to arrive.

Clint is the son of former McLennan County Judge Jim Lewis and his wife, Cynthia, but since 1995, in order to give him a little more independence, he’s been living with the Hills, who also have three adult children.

Clint Lewis with his custom Baylor Football jersey (Courtesy Photo)

“Who you going to be cheering for?” Kristin asked Clint.

“Baylor,” Clint said with a smile.

“And who is going to win?” she asked.

“Baylor,” Clint said. “Because I’ve been with them since 26 years.”

FILE: In previous years, Clint has run out into the field with the Baylor Football team. (Courtesy Photo)

Clint has been a part of the football team since 1995 when he came on as a manager under head coach Chuck Reedy.

By the second year, Clint became an employee and started running out with the team to start the game.

Clint is known for cheering on the sidelines of the games and passing out equipment to players.

At one time, he even had his name on the wall outside an office.

When Defensive Coordinator Phil Bennet came along under then head coach Art Briles, Clint’s job responsibilities expanded even more.

File: Clint Lewis with the Baylor Football team (Courtesy Photo)

Bennett began asking Clint for plays to use in the game and it’s a tradition that’s carried on since.

On Saturday, Clint not only passed out equipment to players for pregame warmups, but he also gave Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire a plan to beat West Virginia.

When Kristin asked Clint if he had his play ready while waiting on his ride, he said it was still in the works.

“By the time I get to the stadium I will,” Clint said.

The Baylor Football Equipment team says they play to continue to pick Clint up for every home game this season.

Clint is also a popular sacker at HEB where he’s worked for the past 25 years.

File Photo: Clint Lewis at McLane Stadium (Courtesy Photo)

