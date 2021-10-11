Advertisement

Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday found a man’s body “just outside the fence of Fort Hood.”

The discovery was made at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train reported observing a body lying next to the tracks three-quarters-of-a-mile west of South Fort Hood Street along U.S. 190.

Deputies said the man’ cause of death is currently under investigation.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The decedent has been identified but the family has not been notified. The decedent does not appear to be associated with Fort Hood,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.

