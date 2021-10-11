Central Texas teen awarded Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -At the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, the kids put blood, sweat, and tears into raising their animals, and Monday it all paid off for one Central Texas teen.

At the show pavilion, they named Ava Thompson from Fairfield and her pig “Penelope” took the title for Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt.

“It means so much for me,” Ava Thompson said.

“It’s finally showing that all my hard work is not going unnoticed and I’m just so so super proud of her. She’s really like my best friend.”

Bonds like that don’t form overnight. Ava says she’s competed for years and has had Penelope since January.

“Go to jackpot shows almost every weekend,” She said.

“I go out there for hours a day with her and all my other show animals.”

The time, the money, the support from her family. Ava says she never gave up even when she didn’t come out on top.

“Just don’t give up,” Ava said.

“I was that little kid that always got mid of the class. You just have to find your spot and your team.”

The title doesn’t just come with major bragging rights, it comes with a major scholarship of $2,500, something Ava and her parents say will help achieve her career dreams.

“Very very very proud,” Terry Thompson, Ava’s dad said.

“She wants to go be a vet so she needs all the scholarship money she can get.”

Ava says she will use that money to head to Texas Tech and become a large animal vet as she continues to use her talents with animals.

Since the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo first started, more than $3 million in scholarships have been awarded.

