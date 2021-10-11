CSPD: Rims stolen off five different cars in same neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The rims and tires were stolen off five different cars parked in the same neighborhood on Spring Loop early Wednesday morning last week, according to the College Station Police Department.

Both police and residents are calling the crime very out of the ordinary. Residents KBTX spoke to say they’ve never had any issue with crime in the neighborhood until this instance. Meanwhile, police say it’s unusual to see this many cars get hit by something like this in the same place at the same time.

Daniel and his wife are the owners of one of the cars that were targeted. He says it was just like any other night when he got home from Houston and parked his car outside his apartment around midnight only hours before the crimes occurred.

“My wife woke up, she was getting ready for work. She stepped out, and she’s like, ‘They took my tires,’” Daniel said. “I was like, shut up, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, they took my tires.’ I walk out here, and yup, find out that the car was on blocks.”

Police came out to the area and took reports that morning. Officers say they were handed off to investigators later that afternoon.

Daniel says they also took some lock nuts as evidence after noticing a fingerprint on at least one. He also says the thieves caused roughly $4,000 in damage to their car.

“They had the stock black rims and the Goodyear tires,” Daniel said. “It came out like that from the lot. Each rim is $675.”

It seems as if those black rims are what the thieves were after. KBTX spoke to two other victims who say they also had black rims on their cars.

“They knew what they were doing,” Daniel said. “They came here ready. They must’ve scouted the area a few nights before, and they knew where to go get what they wanted.”

Daniel says it’s disheartening when he and his family work so hard for what they have and suffer a setback at the hands of criminals.

“My wife works all day to earn her money,” Daniel said. “I go out of town and sacrifice time away from my family so that I can provide for them, just for this to happen to us. It’s not fun. It’s not fun. I hope they prosecute them to the full extent of the law. They deserve to be punished. It’s not easy to make a living out there. For them to take people’s things like that, it’s not right.”

