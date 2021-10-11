McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced 15 men were arrested during what it called a “sex buyer suppression operation.”

The arrests were made in between October 4, 2021 and October 8, 2021.

The sheriff’s office identified the men arrested as Justin Husk, of Bryan; James Gremminger, of Aquilla; Malik Simon, of Waco; Willy Lopez, of Waco; John Bourland, of Waco; Rogelio Rodriguez, of Belton; Joaquin Trejo, of Hillsboro; David Windhurst, of San Antonio; Cody Betters, of Waco; Jonathan Dyer, of Mertens; Michael Bellis, of Mansfield; David West, of Valley Mills; Zachary Claybaker, of Marlin; Eric Muehlstein, of China Spring; and William Alex Farmer, of Lorena.

All were charged with prostitution. Additionally, Husk was charged with prostitution of a minor and Gremminger was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office reminds Central Texans that as of September 1, 2021, soliciting prostitution is a state jail felony.

