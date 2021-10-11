Advertisement

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of soliciting prostitution.(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By KWTX NEWS 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced 15 men were arrested during what it called a “sex buyer suppression operation.”

The arrests were made in between October 4, 2021 and October 8, 2021.

The sheriff’s office identified the men arrested as Justin Husk, of Bryan; James Gremminger, of Aquilla; Malik Simon, of Waco; Willy Lopez, of Waco; John Bourland, of Waco; Rogelio Rodriguez, of Belton; Joaquin Trejo, of Hillsboro; David Windhurst, of San Antonio; Cody Betters, of Waco; Jonathan Dyer, of Mertens; Michael Bellis, of Mansfield; David West, of Valley Mills; Zachary Claybaker, of Marlin; Eric Muehlstein, of China Spring; and William Alex Farmer, of Lorena.

All were charged with prostitution. Additionally, Husk was charged with prostitution of a minor and Gremminger was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office reminds Central Texans that as of September 1, 2021, soliciting prostitution is a state jail felony.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bartlett and found one person dead inside. An...
Person found dead after Central Texas house fire
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods

Latest News

File Photo
After staff members died from COVID-19, Waco ISD vows to keep mask mandate
Robert Griffin III
RGIII returns to Waco for ESPN’s broadcast of Baylor vs. BYU
FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast
Bulls, riders gear up for HOT Fair
Bulls, riders gear up for HOT Fair