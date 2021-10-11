Advertisement

New financial aid requirement goes into effect for graduating students

A new rule goes into effect this year that requires graduating students in Texas to fill out...
A new rule goes into effect this year that requires graduating students in Texas to fill out college financial aid paperwork.(Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As a result of a new requirement that went into effect this year, Texas high school seniors will have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the Texas Application for State Financial Aid and or submit an opt-out form in order to graduate.

The change is part of a bill signed into law in 2019 and will apply to seniors graduating in 2022.

“This isn’t something that school districts have a choice in,” said Nancy Patterson, chief college, career & military readiness officer with Killeen ISD.

“It was written into the Texas education code as a high school graduation requirement.”

Students with no interest in higher education after high school will have to fill out the opt out form.

Part of the reason for the new requirement is the Texas Education Agency noticed many students were not applying for financial aid.

“Some students may not think they can afford to go to college - and that’s where our job comes in as counselors - to help them out to try to get to that next level,” said Kevin Wilburn, a Temple High School counselor.

Those eligible for aid through FAFSA include U.S. citizens. Non-citizens could be eligible for state aid through TASFA.

For counselors in the area, there is an expectation the work-load will pick up to address every graduating student.

“It’s definitely a partnership. The school district can’t do the work on behalf of the students,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to have the students and parents engaged in the process to do. And the application does seem kind of scary.”

See below dates an information from Killeen and Temple ISDs:

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bartlett and found one person dead inside. An...
Person found dead after Central Texas house fire
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting

Latest News

Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Central Texas teen awarded Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt
Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation...
Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Araceli Nunez and Christopher Ramirez
‘God is with us:’ Texas toddler who got lost in woods back home with mom