RGIII returns to Waco for ESPN’s broadcast of Baylor vs. BYU

It’s the former Heisman winner’s first trip back to Waco as a broadcaster
Robert Griffin III back in Waco for ESPN broadcast
Robert Griffin III back in Waco for ESPN broadcast(AP Images)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -KWTX has learned through sources at ESPN that Robert Griffin III will be working as an analyst for this week’s ESPN broadcast of Baylor vs. BYU from McLane Stadium.

Griffin will serve as a traditional color analyst, alongside play-by-play man Mark Jones, with Quint Kessenich working the sidelines.

The game will kickoff at 2:30pm.

ESPN reported Griffin signed a multiyear deal with the network to be a college football and NFL analyst back in August.

