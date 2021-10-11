Soldier reported missing back on post at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, reported missing Saturday evening, returned to Fort Hood on Monday, October 11.

Sewell reportedly left her barracks at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 and was not heard from until Sunday, October 10 when leadership with her chain of command spoke to Sewell’s family and confirmed her safety.

Officials on post said the soldier’s chain of command “will continue to provide her access to resources and other tools necessary to thrive as a soldier and continue honorably serving.”

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.