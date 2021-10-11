Advertisement

Soldier reported missing back on post at Fort Hood

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.(Courtesy Fort Hood)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, reported missing Saturday evening, returned to Fort Hood on Monday, October 11.

Sewell reportedly left her barracks at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 and was not heard from until Sunday, October 10 when leadership with her chain of command spoke to Sewell’s family and confirmed her safety.

Officials on post said the soldier’s chain of command “will continue to provide her access to resources and other tools necessary to thrive as a soldier and continue honorably serving.”

No further information was provided.

