Storms Moving Towards I-45

Storms are moving over the eastern portion of the viewing area. Tornado watches will expire at 2am, but our tornado chances are very low due to the speed of the cold front. The main threat will continue to be strong winds as it pushes towards I-45. Everything clears out by 4am, after which we’ll have beautiful weather for your Monday.

We’ll start in the upper 50′s with highs getting into the mid 80′s during the afternoon under sunny skies. Dew points stay low the entire day, so it’ll feel great! However, winds start rushing back in from the south on Tuesday giving us a few scattered storms during the day, but the best rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday as showers will take place most of the day. Luckily, another cold front arrives early Friday morning to push the rain out, bringing highs down into the mid 70′s next weekend.

