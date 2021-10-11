Strong storms possible overnight as cold front moves through

It’ll be quiet to start the evening with temperatures in the low 90′s alongside breezy conditions. Storms start moving in from the west around 10pm, crossing I-35 around midnight before tracking east of I-45 around 4am. We’re under a Slight Risk for strong storms, and the main threats for us will be high wind gusts and up to quarter-size hail. It’ll be windy anyway when you don’t include the storms, with wind gusts around 40mph.

Monday we’re looking dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon. Rain chances increase for your Tuesday as a small disturbance moves through, but we’ll still keep highs in the mid 80′s despite the rain chance. However, our best rain chances arrive on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front approaches, and those rain chances stay pretty good most of the day. The cold front pushes everything out early Friday morning, with highs dropping into the 70′s going into next weekend.

